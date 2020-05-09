Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Acquires 1,000 Shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEM. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,085,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,444,220,000 after buying an additional 253,885 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,720,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,764,000 after buying an additional 201,500 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the 4th quarter worth about $355,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 173,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,529,000 after buying an additional 17,289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont Goldcorp alerts:

Shares of NEM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,361,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,596,102. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.07 and its 200-day moving average is $45.19. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 52-week low of $29.77 and a 52-week high of $66.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 33.66%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Newmont Goldcorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Newmont Goldcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.42%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NEM shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Newmont Goldcorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

In other news, CAO John Kitlen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $66,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,413.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dean Gehring sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $193,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,509.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,401 shares of company stock valued at $1,895,618 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Goldcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Goldcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.