Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Acquires 2,664 Shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NLY. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the fourth quarter worth about $381,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,661,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,075,000 after acquiring an additional 588,030 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 313,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,488,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,437,000 after acquiring an additional 108,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,687,000. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NLY has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JMP Securities raised shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays cut their price target on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.07.

Shares of NLY stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $6.21. The stock had a trading volume of 11,248,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,951,515. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.65 and a 200 day moving average of $8.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $51.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.45 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 10.87% and a negative net margin of 142.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.10%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

In related news, CEO David L. Finkelstein bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.12 per share, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,060,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Serena Wolfe bought 20,000 shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.12 per share, with a total value of $122,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $122,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

