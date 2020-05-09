Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Acquires 412 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 63.3% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 21,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $1,470,878.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 148,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,056,555.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $162,298.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,852,181.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,255 shares of company stock worth $6,346,655 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,477,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,443,542. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.89 and a 12-month high of $85.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

Several research analysts recently commented on GILD shares. Raymond James cut Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.19.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

