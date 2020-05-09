Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Acquires 50 Shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,605 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 154 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LULU shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $273.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $231.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.85.

Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $12.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $237.99. 2,016,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,613,722. The company has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.18, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $199.83 and its 200 day moving average is $219.39. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 52 week low of $128.85 and a 52 week high of $266.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 35,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.60, for a total value of $7,899,851.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,455.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 89,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.58, for a total value of $20,000,348.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 729,946 shares of company stock valued at $140,796,220 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

