Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. (NYSE:JDD)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. (NYSE:JDD) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JDD. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. by 194.5% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 195,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 129,251 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. in the first quarter worth $199,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. in the fourth quarter valued at $306,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 82,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 16,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. during the fourth quarter valued at $140,000.

NYSE:JDD traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $7.51. The stock had a trading volume of 26,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,802. Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $11.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.79.

Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC, Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated, Symphony Asset Management LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP.

