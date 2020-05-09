Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Boosts Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 31.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,151 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Universal Health Services by 481.8% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 192 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 195 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,173,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 447.7% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 241 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

UHS has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $157.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America cut Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.23.

UHS stock traded up $5.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.06. The company had a trading volume of 536,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,064. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.20 and a 52-week high of $157.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.86). Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.