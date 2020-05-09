Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 37.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,350 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive makes up 2.1% of Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth $19,416,210,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,249,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,872,213,000 after buying an additional 210,742 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,800,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,528,000 after buying an additional 140,524 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,286,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,995,000 after buying an additional 441,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth $583,948,000. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.27.

In other news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 666 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $50,356.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,111,956.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $1,486,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 946,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,105,024.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,517 shares of company stock valued at $7,048,905. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,938,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,733,079. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $58.49 and a 52 week high of $77.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $58.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 942.99%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

