Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Buys 1,810 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GDX. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 10,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 116,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 39,385 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GDX traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $34.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,609,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,793,086. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $16.18 and a twelve month high of $35.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.42 and a 200-day moving average of $27.91.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

