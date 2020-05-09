Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,218 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schlumberger by 83.4% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 43.8% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SLB. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Cfra downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $43.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.87.

In related news, CEO Peuch Olivier Le acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.77 per share, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,612 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,937.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $34,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,622.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

SLB traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.05. 16,357,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,126,948. The stock has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $41.40.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 55.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.05%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

