Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Position in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lowered its position in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. WEC Energy Group makes up about 1.3% of Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WEC traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,277,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.45. WEC Energy Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.01 and a fifty-two week high of $109.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.19.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.6325 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.67%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $97.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.40.

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 33,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $3,478,487.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,455,972.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $901,788.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,022.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

