Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Has $26,000 Position in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Chico’s FAS were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Chico’s FAS by 167.8% during the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 99,912 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 62,606 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 28,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 11,331 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 39,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 15,805 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Chico’s FAS by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 473,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 189,429 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHS stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,404,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,931,833. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $5.14. The stock has a market cap of $147.95 million, a PE ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 1.16.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $527.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHS. B. Riley lowered their target price on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $2.40 to $2.80 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chico’s FAS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.76.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

