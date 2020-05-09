Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Has $314,000 Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,039 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,203,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,573,546,000 after purchasing an additional 877,311 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,873,765 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,364,372,000 after buying an additional 99,714 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,490,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $856,721,000 after buying an additional 248,217 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,374,504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $815,047,000 after acquiring an additional 199,460 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,360,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $467,894,000 after acquiring an additional 39,736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $409.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $438.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.22.

Shares of NOC stock traded up $3.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $327.65. 664,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,297. The company has a market capitalization of $54.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $324.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $346.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $263.31 and a 52 week high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 39.22%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.07, for a total transaction of $1,734,941.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,410,797.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.69, for a total transaction of $1,084,464.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,680,406.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,376 shares of company stock valued at $5,821,612 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

