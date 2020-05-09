Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Has $415,000 Stock Position in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,006 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BP in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of BP in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in BP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in BP by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 866 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.03. 8,204,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,352,194. The firm has a market cap of $81.24 billion, a PE ratio of -24.77 and a beta of 0.81. BP plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). BP had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $59.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.89 billion. BP’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that BP plc will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.75%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of BP from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.63.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

