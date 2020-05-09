Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,917 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in LKQ in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in LKQ during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 23.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,701 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LKQ. BidaskClub upgraded LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of LKQ from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on LKQ from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. LKQ has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.13.

In other LKQ news, Director A Clinton Allen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,006,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ stock traded up $1.08 on Friday, hitting $26.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,126,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,785,633. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.29. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $13.31 and a 1 year high of $36.63.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

