Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALK. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 68,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 22,769 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 1,180.8% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 386,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,003,000 after purchasing an additional 356,290 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 11,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 56.8% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,900,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,563,000 after buying an additional 1,050,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Shares of ALK stock traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,767,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,893,010. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $20.02 and a one year high of $72.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 6.24%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $84.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.