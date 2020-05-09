Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Purchases 1,600 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,936 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 19,590.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 306.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Hanesbrands from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised Hanesbrands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Hanesbrands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.85.

HBI stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.47. The company had a trading volume of 6,021,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,498,561. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $17.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.52.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 50.63% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.09%.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

