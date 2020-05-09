Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Purchases 205 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Public Storage by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Shares of Public Storage stock traded up $6.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $190.34. 1,096,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,713. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.75 and its 200 day moving average is $211.54. The firm has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.10. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $155.37 and a 1 year high of $266.76.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $716.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.00 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 52.93% and a return on equity of 30.33%. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PSA. Bank of America raised Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $254.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Public Storage from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Cfra reduced their target price on Public Storage from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Public Storage from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Public Storage from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.12.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.