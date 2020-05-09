Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Purchases 477 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RGLD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,258,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 765,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,552,000 after purchasing an additional 221,181 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 471,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,680,000 after purchasing an additional 163,851 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,894,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,907,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RGLD traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.43. The company had a trading volume of 721,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,879. Royal Gold, Inc has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $138.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 50.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $136.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.59 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 35.75% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.24%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RGLD shares. Barclays raised shares of Royal Gold from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.55.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

