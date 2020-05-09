Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Raises Stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,724 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of 3M by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,314,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,465,075,000 after buying an additional 134,874 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in 3M by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,384,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,653,020,000 after purchasing an additional 282,176 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in 3M by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,014,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,061,158,000 after purchasing an additional 550,844 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $877,754,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,665,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $823,168,000 after acquiring an additional 108,982 shares during the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on 3M from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.85.

3M stock traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,155,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,218,267. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.73 and its 200 day moving average is $160.52. The company has a market cap of $83.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19. 3M Co has a 52-week low of $114.04 and a 52-week high of $187.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $2,141,684.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,988.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 7,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total value of $1,173,837.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,868 shares in the company, valued at $8,604,971.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,339 shares of company stock worth $5,150,889 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

