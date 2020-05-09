Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Raises Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 276.0% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 84.2% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In related news, Director John Frank purchased 1,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVX. HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Independent Research downgraded shares of Chevron to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.05.

NYSE CVX traded up $2.83 on Friday, reaching $95.47. The company had a trading volume of 8,584,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,317,601. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.96 billion, a PE ratio of 46.57 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.20. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.