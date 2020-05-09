Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Reduces Position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 14,765 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,761 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

NYSE DNP traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $10.46. The company had a trading volume of 265,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,889. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.01. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $13.22.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%.

DNP Select Income Fund Profile

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP).

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.