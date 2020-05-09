Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Sells 200 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $272,827,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,797,000 after acquiring an additional 487,887 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in McKesson by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 916,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,814,000 after purchasing an additional 324,828 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 157.9% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 524,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,529,000 after purchasing an additional 321,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 1,597,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,968,000 after purchasing an additional 291,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $506,940.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,136.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.09, for a total value of $678,719.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,715,880.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,188 shares of company stock valued at $1,734,165. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded McKesson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $173.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of McKesson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of McKesson from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $153.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on McKesson from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. McKesson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.64.

NYSE MCK traded up $1.39 on Friday, reaching $135.97. 943,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,580,261. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $112.60 and a 12 month high of $172.18. The company has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.81, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.98.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.25. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 36.40% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $59.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 14.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.09%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

