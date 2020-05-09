Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Sells 2,390 Shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lessened its stake in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Discovery Communications by 61.3% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 8,947 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. grew its stake in Discovery Communications by 142.3% in the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 46,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 27,339 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Discovery Communications by 1,925.2% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 209,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 198,782 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Discovery Communications by 35.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 129,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 33,750 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in Discovery Communications by 71.9% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 633,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,319,000 after acquiring an additional 265,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DISCA traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.09. 6,249,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,828,596. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.85 and its 200-day moving average is $27.72. Discovery Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $33.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.54.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 18.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Discovery Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Discovery Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

In other Discovery Communications news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 9,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $285,760,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J David Wargo sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $3,854,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,014.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,705,229 shares of company stock valued at $289,726,110 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

