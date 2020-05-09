Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Sells 3,737 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,737 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 165.9% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

USMV stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.38. 3,686,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.90. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

