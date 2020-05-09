Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) Receives $33.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.80.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LEG. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Leggett & Platt from $49.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Leggett & Platt from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Leggett & Platt from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Shares of LEG traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,371,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,139. Leggett & Platt has a 12 month low of $22.03 and a 12 month high of $55.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.61.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.26%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 135.9% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 24,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,550,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882,237 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 18,948 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter worth $402,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 292,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,843,000 after purchasing an additional 17,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.