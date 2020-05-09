Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Sold by Holistic Financial Partners

Holistic Financial Partners lessened its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 16,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LBRDK shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $118.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

Shares of LBRDK traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.11. The stock had a trading volume of 494,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,867. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 1-year low of $86.20 and a 1-year high of $140.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.83. The company has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 4.29.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

