Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Nicollet Investment Management Inc.

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for 2.4% of Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 170.7% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 2,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,246 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 602 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LMT stock traded up $1.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $378.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,130,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,274. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $357.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $387.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53. The company has a market capitalization of $106.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LMT. DZ Bank upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $428.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.36.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

