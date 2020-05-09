Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Downgraded to “D+” at TheStreet

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MCFT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mastercraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on Mastercraft Boat from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley raised their target price on Mastercraft Boat from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Mastercraft Boat from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFT traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.88. 210,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,347. Mastercraft Boat has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $26.74. The company has a market capitalization of $198.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $102.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.36 million. Mastercraft Boat had a positive return on equity of 52.12% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercraft Boat will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Mastercraft Boat in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Mastercraft Boat in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Mastercraft Boat by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Mastercraft Boat by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Mastercraft Boat by 711.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 11,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

