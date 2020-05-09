Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. cut its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,507 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,355,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,240,504,000 after buying an additional 288,582 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $1,579,988,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,401,217 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,264,937,000 after buying an additional 625,583 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,537,964 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $585,002,000 after purchasing an additional 266,651 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,505,891 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $692,799,000 after purchasing an additional 100,895 shares during the period. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $212.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.48.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $181.23. 3,135,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,192,511. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $221.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.86. The firm has a market cap of $135.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.67.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 73.42% and a net margin of 27.86%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

