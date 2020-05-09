Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) is S. R. Schill & Associates’ 8th Largest Position

S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 111.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 362,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,280 shares during the quarter. Medical Properties Trust accounts for 4.2% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. S. R. Schill & Associates owned 0.07% of Medical Properties Trust worth $6,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 71.2% during the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MPW traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,720,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,893,365. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.03. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $24.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.64.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $294.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.09 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 39.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.08%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MPW. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.79.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

