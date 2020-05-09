MEG Energy Corp (TSE:MEG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of MEG Energy Corp (TSE:MEG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.27.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$3.50 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$3.50 price target on shares of MEG Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

In related news, Director Harvey Doerr purchased 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$90,000. Also, Director Jeffrey James Mccaig purchased 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,824.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 536,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,351,224.

MEG traded up C$0.01 on Monday, reaching C$3.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,184,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,099,586. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.27. The company has a market cap of $927.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.22. MEG Energy has a 52-week low of C$1.13 and a 52-week high of C$8.07.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$992.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$760.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MEG Energy will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

