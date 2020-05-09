MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Raised to C$4.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MEG. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$3.50 price objective on shares of MEG Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$5.00 to C$3.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$8.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$6.75 to C$4.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$5.27.

Shares of TSE:MEG opened at C$3.10 on Wednesday. MEG Energy has a one year low of C$1.13 and a one year high of C$8.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.35, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $927.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.76.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$992.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$760.01 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that MEG Energy will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MEG Energy news, Director Jeffrey James Mccaig acquired 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.52 per share, with a total value of C$40,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 536,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,351,224. Also, Director Harvey Doerr acquired 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$90,000.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

