MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) PT Set at C$3.50 by Raymond James

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) has been given a C$3.50 target price by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$7.50 to C$2.50 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$7.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$8.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$3.50 target price on shares of MEG Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.27.

TSE:MEG opened at C$3.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $927.54 million and a P/E ratio of -14.76. MEG Energy has a 1-year low of C$1.13 and a 1-year high of C$8.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.35, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$992.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$760.01 million. Equities analysts anticipate that MEG Energy will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harvey Doerr purchased 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at C$90,000. Also, Director Jeffrey James Mccaig purchased 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.52 per share, with a total value of C$40,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 536,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,351,224.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

