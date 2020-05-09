Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 141.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $2,503,956,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 196,345,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,106,811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562,103 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 28,954,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,756 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,530,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,673,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,830 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on MRK. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.40. 8,388,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,640,482. The firm has a market cap of $195.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.80. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.18%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,702. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

