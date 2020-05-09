Mizuho Cuts Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target to $1,720.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $2,050.00 to $1,720.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BKNG. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Booking from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $1,535.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,067.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and issued a $2,070.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,742.07.

Shares of BKNG traded down $13.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,430.83. The company had a trading volume of 873,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,748. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,355.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,774.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Booking has a 1-year low of $1,107.29 and a 1-year high of $2,094.00. The stock has a market cap of $59.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by ($2.35). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 71.74% and a net margin of 23.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $11.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Booking will post 42.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Booking by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 6,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,456,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 2,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

