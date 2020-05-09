Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Position Boosted by Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,820 shares during the quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $5,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MS. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 163.4% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.68 per share, for a total transaction of $734,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 193,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,469,920.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.97 per share, for a total transaction of $2,248,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 174,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,830,221.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 119,000 shares of company stock worth $5,467,420. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MS shares. Societe Generale upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (down from $51.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.29.

Shares of MS stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.08. 11,978,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,073,570. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.