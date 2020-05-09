Needham & Company LLC Lowers SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) Price Target to $22.00

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SIBN. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on SI-Bone in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded SI-Bone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine upgraded SI-Bone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SI-Bone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SI-Bone from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SI-Bone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIBN traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $17.48. The company had a trading volume of 81,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,443. The company has a current ratio of 7.87, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. SI-Bone has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $23.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.78 and a 200 day moving average of $17.61. The company has a market cap of $490.65 million, a PE ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 1.32.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $16.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.98 million. SI-Bone had a negative net margin of 60.51% and a negative return on equity of 51.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SI-Bone will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $34,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,326.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Laura Francis sold 9,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total value of $197,535.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,897,917.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,226 shares of company stock valued at $239,435 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in SI-Bone by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in SI-Bone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in SI-Bone by 143.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in SI-Bone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SI-Bone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. 48.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

