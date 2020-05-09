Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.70 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.70) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.59). Nektar Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.63) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.76) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.96) to ($2.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.18) to ($1.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nektar Therapeutics.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $50.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.88 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 383.36% and a negative return on equity of 28.89%. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue was up 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 10th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nektar Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTR traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,354,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,856. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.63 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 1,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $31,155.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $147,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 284,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,237,803.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,554 shares of company stock valued at $928,742. 4.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1,325.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $64,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

