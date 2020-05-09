Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.70 Per Share

Posted by on May 9th, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.70) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.59). Nektar Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.63) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.76) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.96) to ($2.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.18) to ($1.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nektar Therapeutics.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $50.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.88 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 383.36% and a negative return on equity of 28.89%. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue was up 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 10th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nektar Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTR traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,354,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,856. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.63 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 1,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $31,155.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $147,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 284,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,237,803.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,554 shares of company stock valued at $928,742. 4.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1,325.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $64,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.