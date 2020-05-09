NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.11.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTAP. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on NetApp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Argus downgraded NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on NetApp from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NetApp from $47.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th.

Get NetApp alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 642 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the first quarter valued at $50,000. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,552,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,443. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.09. NetApp has a 1 year low of $34.66 and a 1 year high of $70.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The data storage provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 123.49%. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NetApp will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

Featured Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.