New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Stock Price Up 13%

New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)’s share price rose 13% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00, approximately 7,049,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 5,212,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

NGD has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James set a $1.25 price target on shares of New Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. CIBC upgraded shares of New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of New Gold in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $0.40 price target on shares of New Gold in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of New Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.94.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.20.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $142.30 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 80,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 32,363 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in New Gold by 238.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 6,877,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,052,000 after buying an additional 765,235 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of New Gold by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 18,150 shares during the period. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of New Gold by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 8,470,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after purchasing an additional 362,600 shares during the period. 51.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

