Newriver Reit PLC (LON:NRR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Newriver Reit PLC (LON:NRR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 117.50 ($1.55).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt cut Newriver Reit to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 225 ($2.96) to GBX 60 ($0.79) in a report on Wednesday. HSBC cut their price target on Newriver Reit from GBX 232 ($3.05) to GBX 95 ($1.25) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Newriver Reit in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays cut their price target on Newriver Reit from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Newriver Reit in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Newriver Reit alerts:

Newriver Reit stock traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 60.60 ($0.80). The company had a trading volume of 804,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,922. Newriver Reit has a 52 week low of GBX 50 ($0.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 244 ($3.21). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 63.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 157.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.11.

NewRiver REIT plc (‘NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specializing in buying, managing, developing and recycling convenience-led, community-focused retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our £1.3 billion portfolio covers over 9 million sq ft and comprises 34 community shopping centres, 19 conveniently located retail parks and over 650 community pubs.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Newriver Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newriver Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.