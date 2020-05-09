Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) had its target price dropped by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 68.15% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nextgen Healthcare’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on NXGN. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Nextgen Healthcare in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Nextgen Healthcare in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Nextgen Healthcare from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Nextgen Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.38.

Shares of NXGN traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.11. 325,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,383. Nextgen Healthcare has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $21.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.94. The firm has a market cap of $644.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

In related news, Director Jeffrey H. Margolis bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.26 per share, for a total transaction of $92,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO James Robert Jr. Arnold bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.20 per share, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,024,647.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 15,575 shares of company stock worth $143,476 in the last quarter. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Nextgen Healthcare by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Nextgen Healthcare by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 244,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in Nextgen Healthcare by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 98,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nextgen Healthcare by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Nextgen Healthcare by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

Nextgen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

