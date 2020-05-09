Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nextgen Healthcare’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

NXGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nextgen Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered Nextgen Healthcare from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Nextgen Healthcare from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Nextgen Healthcare in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Nextgen Healthcare from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nextgen Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXGN traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.11. 325,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,383. Nextgen Healthcare has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $21.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.53 million, a P/E ratio of 42.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

In other news, CFO James Robert Jr. Arnold bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.20 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,766 shares in the company, valued at $3,024,647.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey H. Margolis bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.26 per share, for a total transaction of $92,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 15,575 shares of company stock worth $143,476. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nextgen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

