Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,639 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Netflix comprises approximately 2.4% of Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,453,029 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,403,160,000 after purchasing an additional 218,262 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,923 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $1,884,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 77,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.26, for a total value of $30,197,698.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,197,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total transaction of $704,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 201,573 shares of company stock valued at $79,488,428. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $435.55. 5,048,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,436,034. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.28 and a 12-month high of $449.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $385.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $342.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $535.00 price target (up from $480.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.89.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

