Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Has $3.26 Million Stock Position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for 2.4% of Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 68,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,936,000 after purchasing an additional 17,819 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 131,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,263,000 after acquiring an additional 9,495 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 175,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FISV shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.51.

In other news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $1,003,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,663,361.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $1,871,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,537 shares in the company, valued at $36,074,697.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock worth $5,954,400 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV stock traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.78. 8,497,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,633,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Fiserv Inc has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $125.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.22. The company has a market cap of $71.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.84.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

