Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Sell” from Brokerages

Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE) has been given an average recommendation of “Sell” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.50.

NE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Noble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Capital One Financial lowered Noble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Tudor Pickering lowered Noble from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Noble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Noble from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th.

Get Noble alerts:

NYSE:NE remained flat at $$0.22 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,883,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,369,457. Noble has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $2.65. The firm has a market cap of $54.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Noble (NYSE:NE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.03). Noble had a negative net margin of 129.80% and a negative return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $281.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that Noble will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Noble by 506.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 40,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 33,428 shares in the last quarter. Shah Capital Management purchased a new position in Noble during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,508,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Noble during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Noble by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,898,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after buying an additional 504,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Noble by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,131,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 426,567 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noble Company Profile

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 24 drilling rigs consisted of 8 drill ships, 4 semisubmersibles, and 12 jack ups.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.