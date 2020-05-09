Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $702.23 Million

Equities analysts predict that Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) will announce $702.23 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Noble Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $607.54 million and the highest is $779.00 million. Noble Energy posted sales of $1.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 35.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Noble Energy will report full year sales of $3.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $5.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $5.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Noble Energy.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NBL. Tudor Pickering cut Noble Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. TD Securities cut their target price on Noble Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Capital One Financial raised Noble Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Noble Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Noble Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.05.

In related news, SVP Rachel G. Clingman purchased 17,793 shares of Noble Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.02 per share, for a total transaction of $53,734.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,457 shares in the company, valued at $258,080.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brent J. Smolik purchased 9,850 shares of Noble Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.19 per share, with a total value of $149,621.50. Insiders acquired a total of 107,143 shares of company stock worth $543,966 in the last ninety days. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBL. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Noble Energy by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 329,779 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $7,405,000 after acquiring an additional 11,578 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Noble Energy by 10,925.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBL traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.03. 12,628,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,580,386. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Noble Energy has a twelve month low of $2.73 and a twelve month high of $27.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

