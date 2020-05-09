Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Stake Lessened by Howard Financial Services LTD.

Howard Financial Services LTD. trimmed its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,203,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,573,546,000 after acquiring an additional 877,311 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,873,765 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,364,372,000 after purchasing an additional 99,714 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,490,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $856,721,000 after purchasing an additional 248,217 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,374,504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $815,047,000 after purchasing an additional 199,460 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,360,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $467,894,000 after buying an additional 39,736 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total transaction of $445,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,301,825.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 3,340 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.69, for a total transaction of $1,084,464.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,680,406.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,376 shares of company stock valued at $5,821,612 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NOC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $409.00 to $337.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $438.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.22.

NOC traded up $3.51 on Friday, reaching $327.65. The company had a trading volume of 664,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,297. The company has a market capitalization of $54.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $324.39 and a 200-day moving average of $346.37. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $263.31 and a one year high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($0.36). Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.1 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

