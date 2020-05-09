Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC cut its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,025 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 8,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 29,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 22,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Cowen assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.55.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 758,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,007. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $46.47 and a twelve month high of $65.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.70 and a 200-day moving average of $58.83. The stock has a market cap of $147.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.87% and a net margin of 31.91%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

