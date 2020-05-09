NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NOW had a negative net margin of 16.10% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $604.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

DNOW stock opened at $6.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $649.29 million, a PE ratio of 118.80 and a beta of 1.84. NOW has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.32.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DNOW. Zacks Investment Research raised NOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of NOW from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of NOW in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Cowen upgraded NOW from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

